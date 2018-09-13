Share:

LAHORE - Deeply dejected by the death of his spouse, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif passed a quiet day at Jatiumra residence.

PML-N leader, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar were brought Tuesday night to Raiwind from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on parole.

The body of former first lady will be brought back from London in the wee hours of Friday when the burial will take place at Jatiumra.

First Nimaze Janaza of the deceased will be held at 4:15 (PST) at the Central Mosque Regent Park London today while the second funeral prayer will be offered in Pakistan at 5pm at Sharif Medical City, Jatiumra.

According to PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb, Quran Khwani for the departed soul will be held between Asr and Maghrib prayers on Sunday.

According to reports from London, Nimaze Jinaza of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered at Regent Park Mosque London at 12:15pm local time. The body will be taken straightway to the Heathrow airport from the Park for bringing it back through PK-758.

Former Punjab chief minister and brother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif last morning left for London through a foreign airline to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

Younger daughter of Begum Kulsoom and 10 other members of the family will come to Pakistan with the body. Her two sons – Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz – and Samdhi Ishaq Dar will stay in London.

Former finance minister Dar and the sons of Nawaz have been declared proclaimed offenders in the accountability cases they are facing in Pakistani courts, and their arrest is a sure thing if they return to the country.

Amid a very tight security inside and outside Sharifs’ farmhouse, a huge number of party leaders and people from various walks of life came to Jattiumra to share sorrow of the Sharifs. However, most of the people who came to Jattiumra were seated at the open area where tents were fixed.

The visitors condoled the death of Begum Kulsoom with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shehbaz at the open area and no one was allowed to meet Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar – who were being kept at a place in the farmhouse where mainly their relatives were allowed to meet them. The restricted area however has not been declared a sub-jail by the Home Department.

Sources inside Jattiumra say Nawaz Sharif saw his mother and a couple of other members of the family and spent most of the time quietly in his room.

The former prime minister was looking highly sad and exhausted. He took a nap but got up again when his relatives came to share his grief. He spent most of the time with his mother.

Maryam Nawaz also saw her grandmother and was seen weeping at most of the occasions as the relatives came to condole the death of her mother. She was also seen reading from the Holy Quran for the departed soul of her mother.

People continued to reach Jattiumra till late evening. For the sake of uninterrupted traffic flow, special arrangements were also made outside Jattiumra.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Javed Hashmi, Pervez Malik, Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani, Khurram Dastagir, Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Senator Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Abid Sher Ali, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Tehmina Daultana, lawyers and the party parliamentarians and workers reached Jattiumra to expressed their grief to the Sharif family.

Many workers were seen sobbing while everyone praised the noble personality, suave and humanitarian nature of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. A very somber atmosphere prevailed at Jattumra throughout the day.

Sharifs’ parole

When Shehbaz reached Adiala Jail to meet Nawaz after the demise of Begum Kulsoom, the latter initially refused to come out of jail on parole in protest against his conviction and detention. Maryam also expressed the same view as of her father.

However, Shehbaz persuaded them to avail release on parole as a legal right. The former CM himself drafted the parole plea to seek five days release of the three prisoners but it was allowed for 12 hours as per rules.

In case of late burial of a body, the rules provide three day extension in parole period which is further extendable by another three days.

The Home Department yesterday initially increased the parole limit to three days with effect from 12midnight Wednesday, but later extended it to five days (until Sunday midnight) to enable the incarcerated Sharifs to participate in the last rites of Begum Kulsoom.