Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Chapter on Wednesday paid tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz-the wife of Pakistan‘s ousted former Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif.

The ceremony was held at Muslim League House Karachi followed by Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the Kulsoom Nawaz. PML-Nawaz newly announced advisory committee members and Sindh Chief Syed Shah Mohammad Shah attended the event.

Paying tribute PML-N Sindh Chief said that the dignity of the former first lady has been appreciated by all including the opponents. Kulsoom Nawaz services and struggle for the democracy were always remembered and keeping the importance of her work PML-Nawaz has decided to mark October 12th as “Youm-e-Kulsoom”.

Further highlighting the role of Kulsoom Nawaz in country‘s politics, he said that today Pakistan had deprived of a great pro-democratic woman. At the instant when Nawaz Sharif was living exile she led the PML-Nawaz and continued efforts for the democracy despite of being under house arrest, he added. PML-Nawaz Sindh Chief expressing displeasure over the critics on Kulsoom Nawaz‘s illness said that it is unfortunate that the opponent at various instant used the situation for political point scoring.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar was treated worst than the normal prisoners. So-called democratic government has failed to give facilities to leaders those gave sacrifices for the country and democracy, he said and appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to provide justice to Sharif family and run affairs of judiciary as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Shah said that such tactics cannot halt Muslim League movement, we were tolerating and even remained silent when Nawaz Sharif ‘s resident was attacked in London. But our opponents should not took the things for granted, he added.

Commenting on the Prime Minister Cars auction, he said that initially the newly elected government put the Prime Minster cars on auction and suddenly the cars were found at the resident of Jahangir Tareen. Is this how PTI ruling government going to achieve party‘ slogan of “Change”, he questioned.