Share:

SADIQABAD - Senior politicians expressed their deepest condolences over sad demise of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz after prolonged illness in London.

Mir Fazal Elahi Fazli said in his condolence message over death of the former first lady that her sacrifices for democracy would be remembered for ages. He prayed to God for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace, saying “May Allah grant her the highest place in paradise.” He said that Kulsoom Nawaz was a woman of integrity, adding “Our hearts weep on her death.” He pointed out, “The former first lady flew to heaven on September 11-the same day Quaid-e-Azam had died.” He prayed to God to grant the Sharif family courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Former federal minister Raees Munir Ahmed Khan in his condolence message termed late Kulsoom Nawaz a valuable asset to the country. He said, “The former first lady was a brave and courageous woman. Her death has caused a loss which will not be recovered easily.”

He added, “Her struggle for democratic stability during Musharraf’s regime will be written in golden words.” “May Allah shower His mercy upon her, and grant her the highest rank in the heaven,” he said, adding “We show solidarity with the Sharif family in the time of distress.”

Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] Members Provincial Assemblies Raees Nabeel Ahmed Khan and Mumtaz Khan Chang said that late Kulsoom Nawaz had an undeniable role in restoring democracy in the country. “She was a pertinacious woman who stood against a dictator.” They showed solidarity with the Sharif family, praying to God to grant courage to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to bear the loss to his family. “Our hearts grieve on her death. May the Almighty keep her in the highest dwelling in Jannah.”