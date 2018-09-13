Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organise a three-day ‘Gems and Jewellery’ exhibition from Sept 14-16 in Islamabad. This was informed by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahid Latif Khan at a press conference at the chamber on Wednesday. He said that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to businessmen to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, and mineral specimens from across the country.

Giving details, the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief said that the main purpose of this expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewellery and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME).

There will be more than 60 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, Gold and diamond jewellery. “Pakistan has always focused on traditional sectors to increase exports, however, we must look for new opportunities and sectors like Gems and Jewellery to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states that have shown interest”, he added.

He also mentioned that Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and stones. Similarly, our workers and experts are also skilful. The government should come forward and add incentives here to reduce taxes on import of machinery and other raw material used in this sector, he further added.