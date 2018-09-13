Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan’s U19 team manager and former Pakistani player Sadiq Mohammad has asked former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi that he should respect legends.

“It is his thinking and how he takes his legends. He is old enough to know that he should respect the legends of Pakistan. He has said those words in a taunting manner so that is his problem,” Sadiq was quoted as saying. “If it was me in place of him, I wouldn’t have said anything like that to my seniors.”

Sadiq also advised Afridi to be careful whenever he gives a statement.

“He is a mature person and has played with and under great players. He should know when to stop. I won’t do anything except making the team performance better in the U19 Asia Cup. That will be my answer to him,” he said.

Earlier, Afridi on Saturday had said that Mohammad is not the right choice for the post of U19 team manager.

“I respect Sadiq Mohammad but he is too old for the post,” the former all-rounder said while speaking to the media in Karachi. The former captain also added that the Sadiq needs prayers and he should now rest rather than working

Sadiq in reply to this said: “Although I am 73-years-old but still I can stand in the field for more than eight hours. But that is not the requirement of manager post. A manager’s role is purely administrative as they have to analyse the performance by sitting in office.”

Sadiq also commented on Afridi’s suggestion of appointing a young player for the post by saying: “If Misbahul Haq and Younus Khan agree on working at this post then well and good, but I have much experience and I have come from a those areas where all facilities were not available, so I know where to work on.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the U19 team will be coached by Azam Khan, whereas other officials including manager Sadiq Mohammad, Assistant Coach Muhtashim Rasheed, Fielding Coach Sadiq Faqir, Physiotherapist Usman Ghani, Trainer Saboor Ahmad and Analyst Usman Hasmi will assist the players in the upcoming U19 Asia Cup tournament.