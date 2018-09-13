Share:

WARBURTON - The elections of Govt Secondary Schools Headmasters’ Association, Nankana Sahib district for the session of 2018-20 concluded here the other day.

Reportedly, District Education Officer (SE) Muhammad Zahid, who is also a patron of the association, had announced the elections’ schedule two weeks ago. Deputy District Education Officer (headquarters) Nadim Tahir was deputed as returning officer who declared that only one panel of the headmasters had submitted their nomination papers and was elected unopposed. District Education Officer (SE) notified the newly-elected Headmasters’ Association for the district as: Govt High School (GHS) Warburton City Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka (President), M. Naeem Virk SHM GHS Marer (General Secretary), Malik M. Iqbal Principal GHSS Morr Khunda (Senior Vice President), Rai Najeebullah SHM GHS Nathuwala (Vice President), Mirza M. Salim GHS MC Nankana Sahib (Finance Secretary), M. Aslam HM GHS Panwan (Joint Secretary), Arshid Hussain HM GHS Chak Wattuwan (Press Secretary), Tahir Ghafoor SHM GHS Bhullair and Zafar Iqbal SHM GHS Iqbal Model Bucheki (Auditors) while M. Kalimulla Bhatti HM GHS Sangla Hill and Rao Karam Elahi Atif HM GHS Pather Wali were elected as legal advisers.

Nisar Ahmad Meo Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority, Muhammad Zahid DEO SE, Nadim Tahir Deputy DEO (HQs) Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Nadim Assistant Director, office-bearers of Senior Staff Association, PASS and PTU congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Headmasters’ Association.

Moreover, Hafiz Abdul Nasir, Tariq Mehmood, Abdul Rasheed Bhatti President Headmasters’ Association (central) and Rana Atta Central President SSA Punjab passed on well wishes to the newly-elected officer-bearers of the association. The office-bearers will take oath next week in Grand Height Hotel.