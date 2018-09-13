Share:

LAHORE - City police on Wednesday intensified security with massive deployment of force in many parts of the metropolis to guard sittings and processions in connection with the holy month of Muharram.

A police spokesman said the police patrolling units including the Dolphins Force would remain on patrol on all leading roads in the sensitive and most sensitive areas. Hundreds of police were deployed in different parts of the walled city to provide security cover to the mourners at the special sittings and mourning processions.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Shehzad Akbar said that all Majalis and processions of Muharram will be provided foolproof security. All SPs, DSPs and SHOs are directed to visit Majalis and precessions in their respective areas to review security arrangements.

Similarly, Majalis and processions scheduled in the sensitive localities would be provided a full-fledged security cover. The field officers are also ordered to monitor the arrangements including lighting, parking and Sabeel (charity food) arrangements.

The participants of the main Majalis and processions will be checked at three different points before entering the main venue. The police will use walkthrough gates and metal detectors to check the participants. “Any irrelevant person will not be allowed to enter any Majlis and procession. All people will be given access to the sitting and procession after complete body search,” the police spokesman said.

The police officers are also ordered to take into confidence the administration of Imambargahs and organizers of Majlis before start of the session. Police officials of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit are directed to continue armed patrolling till late night in the most sensitive areas.