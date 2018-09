Share:

BANNU - As many as seven hand grenades were recovered here on Wednesday which were defused by bomb disposal squad (BDS). Police said that the locals informed about the presence of a suspicious bag in Reshmi Kale area, Mandan police station jurisdiction in Bannu. Police and BDS rushed to the scene and during search of the bag, seven hand grenades were recovered. The BDS successfully defused them. The police cordoned off the area after recovery of the grenades and launched search operation.