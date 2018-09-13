Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani Wednesday said that Sindh government would welcome the decision to release the funds for Karachi development projects by the federal government.

This he stated while talking to media during his visit to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) headquarter and its other installations. Talking about Mayor funds, he told media that everyone needs money but expenditures are done after seeing priority of the projects.

Replying to a query, he said delay in K-IV project was because of federal government, they are insisting only for 50 percent, the cost has escalated because of delay. He said a summary has been sent to federal government to increase the share of K-IV but they insist only for 50 percent.

Regarding punctuality of time from 9am to 5pm, he said it would take time things do not improve in just 10 days, KW&SB Managing Director has been issued directives in this regard.

He said through two projects including K-IV and Nek 165 mgd water would be provided to the city, at present Karachi was being supplied 175 mgd. He further said that Jamila Pumping station at Ranchore Lane was being upgraded for smooth water supply to adjacent area, the pumping station is 130 years old.

“Water supply also improved in Sheerin Jinnah Colony and Clifton areas after the installation of modern pumping machines and standby generators,” he added. He said now he would examine the pumping stations at district level soon.

He visited various pumping stations and found shortage of generators and at some spots there was power failure. He said people should pay their water bills regularly and do not waste the water as city was already facing shortage. Minister lauded the efforts and work of KWSB within the limited resources.

He said Karachi was supplied from 15o kilometers and at two places chlorine is also added and this supply was made through modern machines.

On the occasion, he demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice about the media trial on NAB cases before completion of investigation. He demanded that Supreme Court to bound the National Accountability Bureau to apologies on media trial of any accused if anybody if found not guilty.