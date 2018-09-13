Share:

KARACHI - Three youngsters died when an over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle here in the metropolis on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Humdard University on Northern Bypass within the limits of Manghopir police station where a dumper hit the motorbike riding three young friends which resulting one of them died on the spot and rest of two critically wounded and later succumbed to their injures during treatment.

Rescuers from the different welfare associations while getting information about the accident reached the site shifted the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police reached the site to inquired about the accident said that two of the three victims had been identified as 26-year-old Altaf, son of Irshad, Aqib, 28, son of Riaz who hailed from parts of Punjab including Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan, according to the CNICs found from their possession while remaining one whose body was cut into pieces has yet to be identified.

Police said that the victims killed in the accident had arrived in a city ahead of the recruitment process in the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and were staying at their relatives in Manghopir area. The officer said that the accident took place when they were returning to their relatives’ home after appearing in test at the Sindh Rangers.

The officer said that the dumper driver responsible for the accident, however, managed to escape following the accident.

Traffic accidents on the road where the accident took place are routine matters as this was the second major accident in the current week as earlier two youths had been lost their lives in similar accident in the current week. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Boy recovered after 3 days

An eighteen-year-old boy was found with critical injuries after he was kidnapped by unidentified persons under mysterious circumstances from Taimuria locality about three days ago.

The boy was found from the Khadim Solangi Road within the limits of SITE Super highway police station. According to Edhi foundation volunteers, they found the victim after the locals informed them. Initially, they took him away with them at the SITE Super Highway police station, however, the police officials there refused to take the case saying that the boy was kidnapped three days ago from the Taimuria police remits.

The volunteers, however, later shifted him to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where the teenager while talking to the media narrated that he was kidnapped on Monday near from his home located at Zafar Town in North Nazimabad within the limits of Taimuria police station when he left the home to buy cigarettes for his father.

“Three men on a black car kidnapped me at a gunpoint,” the boy narrated. “They then took me an isolated place where they tightened my hands and feet with rope.”

The boy further said that the armed men also beaten him up, adding that the armed men also stabbed him to injure while demanding the money. “They continued to ask me the contact details of my father to demand ransom money from them but I refused to provide them,” he explained. “Then they took me on a car again and threw me at the Sohrab Goth area.”

The victim’s father Muhammad Aslam also told the media that he is a rickshaw driver by profession and following the sudden disappearance of his son, they have also approached the Taimuria police for registering a case, however, the police did not take the matter seriously.