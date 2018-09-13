Share:

LAHORE - Political leaders have paid rich tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who had breathed her last in London on Tuesday after protracted cancer ailment.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said his aunt, Begum Kulsoom, was a very brave woman who played an important role for strengthening democracy in the country. He told media on Wednesday that Begum Kulsoom rose up to protect the family when it was confronted with the most crucial moment during the martial law of General Musharraf.

He said again at the time when Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was seriously ill, her spouse and daughter were put behind the bars. This all have written history of oppressions on the Sharif family, he added. He said his uncle and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned yet he was showing up before the trial court on every hearing. Hamza said Nawaz Sharif will soon be released and among the people.

Former leader of the PML-N Javed Hashmi paid great homage to Begum Kulsoom and said she had fought the disease for one year but the rivals did propaganda on that. This negative attitude has come to the limelight at a time when she is no more, Hashmi said recalling the political struggle they made with her against the dictatorship of General Musharraf. Her death is not less than a tragedy, he added.

Former Minister of the PML-N government, Khurram Dastaghir Khan commending the personality, high character and political role at the most critical time on the Party said that, her life is a role model for the Pakistani women. He said while sustaining Eastern (oriental) traditions Begum Kulsoom Nawaz raised the standard of truth in front of a tyrant ruler. She was First Lady of Pakistan who would also be remembered for upholding dignity and composure.

Meanwhile a resolution has been filed in the Punjab Assembly to condole the demise of Begum Kulsoom. The resolution has been moved by the PML-N MPA, Hina Pwervez Butt inter alia saying that with death of Begum sahiba the country has lost of a patriotic, brave and democratic minded lady. The mover has eulogized the role of Begum Kulssom against the dictatorship of General Musharraf and said she will remain unforgettable for that character. She said Maryam Nawaz also truly reflected the person of her mother which is vindicated by her return to the country to face the law.

A condolence resolution on the sad demise of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

Moved by PML-N's lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt, the resolution stated that this House expresses its deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Kulsoom Nawaz adding the country had been deprived of a great, democracy-loving and brave woman.

"Kulsoom struggled hard for supremacy of democracy throughout her life," the resolution concluded.