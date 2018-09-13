Share:

LAHORE - The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on "Eating and Feeding Behaviour in Infancy and Early Childhood" at the City Campus.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal co-chaired the inaugural session, while scores of students and faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS VC Prof Pasha said that it was direly needed to provide healthy foods to school going children like milk, egg and butter in a day and healthy nutrition was the only way to control diseases.

He said all kinds of soda drinks were unhealthy and must be banned in all institutions of Punjab.

He said excessive intake of fast food items and carbonated beverages were resulting in childhood obesity.

Some national and international experts including Dr Charlotte Wright and Dr Ada Garcia, both from the University of Glasgow, UK, while Dr Saira Afza from King Edward Medical University, Lahore and Dr Samra Imran from Government College of Home Economics, Lahore delivered informative lectures on the role of nutrition for growth and development of children.

The aim of the seminar was to create awareness and convey the right message in a convincing manner to change the practices of a society regarding feeding problems of childhood, which were common concerns encountered in pediatric practices.