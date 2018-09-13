Share:

islamabad - A three-day training workshop on Construction and Understanding Operations of Zig-Zag Bricks Kilns was started at Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) here on Wednesday. Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Sewa Lamsal also attended the inauguration ceremony of the three-day workshop. The event was organized by PEC in collaboration with National Energy and Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA), Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), All Pakistan Brick Owners Association and Ministry of Climate Change.

Secretary PEC Eng. Khadim Hussain Bhatti in his welcome address welcomed the participants from across the country and foreign delegates. He urged the participants for their productive participation in this workshop. He said that with the help of modified design as zigzag brick kilns, up to 40 percent reduction in fuel would save million dollars on coal import whereas carbon emission could be reduced up to 85 percent thus controlling environmental degradation. Khadim Hussain Bhatti said that PEC’s role in this connection would be to facilitate trainings and awareness raisings amongst the stakeholders in collaboration of National Energy and Efficiency Conservation Authority (NEECA) and Ministry of Climate Change.

He said that PEC would extend its full support in awareness raising and skill development of the professionals, designers and the masons for large scale adoption of this technology which would have far reaching impacts on the energy resources, environmental protection and overall economic growth of the country.

He said that the modified design will open job opportunities up to 10,000 for environmentalists and engineers. Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat Khan in his remarks said that the ministry of Climate Change would extend all possible support to promote the modified design which would resolve environment issues and create job opportunities. He stressed on the participants to take active participation in the three days workshop to get maximum knowledge about the adoption of new technology. He said that the ministry would continue efforts to organize more such event for creating awareness about the environmental issues.

The clay brick-manufacturing sector in Pakistan, with an estimated 1.5 percent contribution to the GDP, is still a highly un-regulated and un-documented area. There are about 20,000 brick kilns in Pakistan. This training program will include both classroom session and training at brick kiln sites. One day training on construction of Zig-Zag Bricks has been scheduled for the engineers at PEC. The three-day event is being attended by the owners and workers of brick kiln from various parts of the country.