Nassau - About 2,500 people are unaccounted for in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, the archipelago’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Wednesday. NEMA spokesman Carl Smith told reporters that some of the missing people may eventually be located. “At this point, there are approximately 2,500 individuals registered on the Bahamian government register (of missing people),” Smith said. “This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who have been evacuated,” he said.

“Some individuals who have been evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama have not yet registered with social services,” Smith said. “As we are able to cross-reference our data sets, we will be able to inform family members and reunite survivors with loved ones.” Approximately 76,000 people were affected by Dorian, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said, citing official reports. Of these, thousands have been evacuated and about 860 are in emergency shelters in the capital city of Nassau.

At least 50 people died in the hurricane, which slammed into the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, and officials have said they expect the number to rise significantly.