Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s CIA police on Thursday claimed to have rescued a four-year-old boy who was abducted by two motorcyclists from Ghaziabad early this week. The arrested suspects were identified by police as Amir and Usman, who had sold the baby for Rs 20,000 to a woman in Sheikhupura district. The mother of seven daughters who bought the child is said to be a close relative of Amir. Police investigators said the suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage. Police official Inam Waheed Khan told reporters that a special police team was constituted to recover the boy and arrest the suspects following the incident.

A few days ago, four-year-old Umair was playing outside his house in Ghaziabad when two men riding on a motorcycle appeared there. They picked up the boy and fled instantly. The police registered a criminal case against unidentified men and launched the investigation.