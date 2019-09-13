Share:

KHANEWAL - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Multan Ghulam Hussain Khosa has disclosed that date of admissions for SSC & HSSC is extended till September 20.

All the RD’s are requested from AIOU HO for their optimum level effort to circulate this information to all potential students immediately .Khosa further added that University has already dispatched Continue Admission forms to students of Matric and FA. The fee can only be paid through these forms in ABL,MCB and First Women bank.Fee submission of continue students through fresh form is not permitted.Regional Director AIOU Multan further informed that for new eligible tutors ,AIOU university has extended the last date for uploading documents for e-Registration of Tutors the extended date is till 20-9-2019. He said that all the eligible tutors are inform through media,for any query applicants can contact his office for assistance or can call on office PTCL no. 061-9220203.