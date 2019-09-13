Share:

HAFIZABAD - A 50-year-old worker of Sukheke Mandi namely Muhammad Anwar was severely tortured by the police.

However, the DPO took prompt action and ordered the arrest of the ASI and constable and suspended the SHO. A case has been registered against the police COPs accordingly.

The Sukheke police had arrested the worker on the suspicion of theft and ASI Sajjad and constable Ashraf allegedly thrashed him severely. After getting information about the police torture on the worker Muhammad Anwar, the DPO got arrested the ASI and the constable and suspended the SHO Sukheke Shahid Hassnain Gondal accordingly.

The DPO Sajid Kiayani has warned that there would be no place for the black sheep in the police department and advised the policemen to be polite and courteous toward the public and warned that he would take stern action against those COPs who were found misbehaving or thrashing anyone.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has warned of strict action against the dealers found in preparing and selling fake and substandard fertilisers and pesticides.

He was addressing special price control magistrates. He also directed to launch crackdown on such dealers who were fleecing the growers or selling substandard fertilisers and pesticides. Meanwhile, two such dealers were challaned by the SPCM and were imposed total fine of Rs. 99,000/-.

Local MPA Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh has installed water filtration plant in the Government Centre of Excellence (Danish School) for ensuring pot water to the students and the staff. Syeda Irum Sherazi Principal, staff and students of the centre have appreciated the MPA for his noble gesture for getting the blessings of Almighty Allah and called upon other well to do people to follow suit.

ROAD MISHAP: Accident Two persons were killed on-the-spot while two others including a woman were seriously injured in a road mishap near Iqbal Nagar on Gujranwala road about 15 km.

According to Rescue-1122 source, Irfan along with his wife, cousin and her 18 months old daughter Diya of Kot Lala was on way to Gujranwala on a bike and when reached near Iqbal Nagar, a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit the bike as a result of which Rubina and the baby were killed on-the-spot while Irfan and Rukhsana were seriously injured and were shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition. The police have registered a case against the driver who fled away after the mishap.