Share:

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in the Pakistan Television and Parliament attack case.

The court issued the arrest warrants on the persistent absence of the PTI leader from court proceedings despite several appeals made by the authorities in this regard.

The court directed law enforcement to arrest and produce Aleem Khan in court by September 30, according to an order issued by the anti-terror judge overseeing the proceedings.

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody as he appeared before NAB Lahore. The Punjab local government minister was being investigated by NAB in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and an offshore company.

He was later granted bail by the Lahore High Court against surety bonds of Rs10 million. A statement released by NAB following Aleem's arrest had said that the PTI leader "established multiple companies with the purpose of real estate business and invested millions of rupees".