ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as Indian forces violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday. “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Hajipir Sector. Sepoy Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Bahawalnagar embraced shahadat,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said in a statement. India continues violating ceasefire with more intensity since August 5 when New Delhi revoked the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.