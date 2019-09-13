Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Balochistan police is facing severe shortage of officers in the province, however, 47 posts of grade-17 to grade-21 police officers are lying vacant in the province.

According to sources, the provincial government had taken up the issue of shortage of police officers in the province with the federal government but it did not take up serious the province’s request.

Earlier, the Inspector General Police Balochistan had requested the Establishment Division to fulfil the shortage of officers in the province. He had also asked the caretaker government to post the senior police officers in Balochistan before elections but the caretaker government also ignored his request and later several terror attacks were recorded before last general elections. Following the provincial government’s request, the federal government had decided to transfer 16 senior police officers to Balochistan before the general elections but it could not do it.

According to details, 33 posts of grdae-18, 13 posts of grade-19, six posts of grade-20 and one post of grade-21 are lying vacant in Balochistan police.

The sources said that dozens of positions are also lying vacant in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police while the police officers’ top priority is to stay in Punjab and Sindh provinces. They said most of the officers approached the different cabinet members and bureaucrats when they learnt about their transfer in Balochistan and KP. They said it’s the duty of Establishment Division to post the police officers in Balochistan and KP provinces for three years as per law. They mentioned that several police officers have not yet joined the Balochistan police even they were transferred there by during the previous government. They said that several officers of Punjab and Sindh, who have completed their three-year tenure outside their provinces, cannot transfer relinquish their charge until their replacements.ax