Share:

The Law Ministry on Friday has told Prime Minister Imran Khan that the government of Pakistan can’t take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ministry has suggested to raise the matter in United Nations General Assembly or Security Council so that it can be referred to the ICJ through proper channel. The ministry stated that there is no agreement present between Pakistan and India regarding taking Kashmir issue to ICJ.

The recommendation came after federal government had asked the law ministry to brief over the criteria of moving ICJ over Kashmir conflict.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government had decided to take Kashmir case to the ICJ, adding that the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.

On the other hand, normal life remains paralyzed on 40th consecutive day in occupied Kashmir due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

The Kashmir valley is under continued military siege since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days.

The occupation authorities continue to place almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 11,000 Kashmiris including resistance leaders, political activists and youth have been arrested.