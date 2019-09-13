Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chairman CDA while taking serious notice of the misuse of official vehicles allocated to him directed the Administration Wing to take over the custody of the vehicles whereas he also ordered to withdraw additional vehicles allocated to all officers.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ali Ahmed is holding additional charge of the Chairman CDA but he is not using any vehicle of the authority since his appointment as he is using official vehicles of the Chief Commissioner office.

However, according to sources, he was allocated two vehicles being Chairman CDA but they were being misused by one of his senior staff members. These two vehicles are a car and a double cabin jeep.

According to a letter issued by the Secretary CDA board on Thursday, the Chairman CDA ordered to park these vehicles in headquarters on permanent bases by putting these vehicles under the custody of the Administration Wing.

The letter stated further that any other vehicle allocated for the purpose of protocol duty as category-III would also remain parked at CDA under the custody of administration wing.

The director administration is asked to ensure strict compliance of the aforementioned orders.

Meanwhile, in another letter, the Chairman CDA has taken strict notice of using dual vehicles by some of the senior officers of the authority and directed to withdraw such additional vehicles immediately.

“The competent authority has desired that Director Admin, CDA would issue a certificate to the effect that not more than one official vehicle has been allocated to officers BS-18 and above”, the letter reads.

It was further asked to the director administration that compliance should be made within next three days in this regard.

When contacted, a senior officer has informed on the condition of anonymity that there are some influential officers, who are using more than one vehicle straight contrary to the rules.

“The Chairman CDA’s Staff Officer Abdul Rahuf is also using two vehicles, one directly allocated to him and one allocated to his office”, he said, adding: “The cars mentioned in the first letter also remained at his disposal, when the incumbent was not using them personally.”

Meanwhile, according to sources there are some officers of engineering wing, who are using dual government vehicles as well. They are using official vehicles allocated to them in addition to the vehicles purchased for certain projects.

A source told the Nation that the administration wing doesn’t have the exact details of vehicles purchased for different projects and senior officers of the Engineering Wing are using them individually.

At the time when the austerity drive is underway while following the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the step taken by the Chairman CDA is laudable, as the resources of the authority should not be wasted in such manner.