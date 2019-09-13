Share:

Lahore - Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique spent a busy day in the federal capital, said a handout issued here on Thursday. Ali held meetings with GIZ Head Ali Khan, JICA team and the chairman NAVTTC to cement Tevta ties with these organisations to achieve the goal of quality education and training of the youth.

During meeting with GIZ Head, Ali Khan and his team, matters related to chalking out future plans for collaboration with Tevta came under discussion and areas of common interest were identified for further action in the direction. In meeting with Syed Javed Hassan and Executive Director Dr Nasir at the NAVTTC Headquarters, matters relating to coordinating and synergizing the Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) activities of both organisations came under discussion and it was agreed upon to bring about improvements in the sector to make it a more efficient and productive sector of the economy.

Tevta chairman was accompanied by COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana in the meetings.