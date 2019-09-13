Share:

LAHORE - Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and discussed strengthening of working relationship for the larger good of the people as well as development schemes.

According to an official handout, both agreed to continue working jointly for the betterment of the people. They also expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and condemned the illegal Indian step of revoking the constitutional status of the held valley.

Usman Buzdar said that PTI will take along its allied parties to implement its agenda of public service. Without caring for the criticism, we are moving ahead with the agenda of public service while the opposition is engaged in the politics of non-issues”, he said, adding that time to befool the people with hollow slogans was over.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government identified its priorities in the right manner unlike the previous governments. He said new local bodies system will give a new direction to the concept of public service. The chief minister said that local bodies system has been redone to devolve the power and authority to the genuine representatives of the people at the grassroots.

Parvez Elahi said his party would continue to support CM and work with him to provide relief to the people in the province. “Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the people while former rulers showed-off in the name of development. The gimmickry of Khadim-e-Aala has been exposed before the people”, he said, adding that the opposition had no agenda. He said province was ruined in the past while it presented a picture of development and prosperity during his tenure as chief minister. “We left a surplus kitty but the past government has bankrupted the province and the public welfare schemes of my tenure succumbed to the altar of ego and the common man was the victim of this delay,” he maintained.

CM to pray for Kashmir in Saudi Arabia

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is leaving for Saudi Arabia today (Friday) to perform Umrah. He will also visit the Roza-e-Rasool Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Madina Munawara. Usman Buzdar will pray Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.

According to another handout, due the human-friendly step of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the life of 17-year-old Mujahid has been saved. On the directions of the chief minister, successful surgery of severely injured youth has been conducted in Nishtar Hospital Multan by a team of expert surgeons. This boy met a road accident in Mian Channu while riding a motorcycle and on the chief minister’s direction; the injured Mujahid was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where Usman Buzdar remained in contact till the completion of complicated surgical operation of the patient. Now, the patient is recovering fast and DC Multan, as well as the CEO (Health), inquired after his health and presented bouquet to him. The chief minister has directed the health department to continuing providing best facilities to the patient till his complete recovery.