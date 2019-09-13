Share:

PESHAWAR - All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone has announced to extend full support to the nominated candidates of Businessman Forum for corporate and association groups in annual election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI), scheduled to be held on September 17.

The announcement was made in a meeting of the Businessman Forum delegation with APCNGA KP Zone Chairman Fazal Muqeem and the association executive body members include Luqman Shah, Hafeez Marwat, Pervez Khattak, Qazi Amjad, and Khaliqur Rehman etc, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Businessman Forum nominated candidates for Corporate and Associate Group, including Maqsood Anwar, Naeem Butt, Sadiq Amin, Jalil Jan, Mujeebur Rahman, Ghulam Bilal, Sherbaz Bilour, Junaid Altaf, Muhammad Sajjad, Haji Afzal, Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Faud Ishaq and Fazl Wahid were present in the meeting.

The meeting reposed confidence in the leadership of Businessman Forum (BF), Ilyas Bilour and decided to extend full support to the BF panel in the upcoming election of SCCI for year 2019-20.

The association’s office bearers said that BF is the only forum which had played pivotal role in resolution of their issues. They said the Forum’s services were remained outstanding during its last 10 years.

The CNG owners assured to vote the nominated candidates of Businessman Forum in the SCCI election, in which opponents group will face defeat.