Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court Thursday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 14-day physical remand of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail till September 26, in LNG corruption case. The judge remarked that physical remand of former prime minister was being extended for the last time as the accused had been in NAB custody for 56 days. Abbasi, Miftah and ex-MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Imranul Haq were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). At the outset of hearing, the NAB investigation officer told the court regarding development into the investigation from the accused persons. He prayed the court to grant further 14-day physical remand of the three accused. At this, Abbasi came to rostrum and pleaded that all cases against him were politically-motivated. He said he feared that a false case would be initiated against him. He reiterated that the NAB should be granted his further 90 days remand at once. Abbasi’s counsel prayed the court to fix two days in a week to him to meet his client as NAB didn’t allow for this. Miftah’s counsel pleaded that his client was being kept in isolation for 23 hours every day and prayed the court to allow him to have his meal with former prime minister. He also objected over the NAB request for further remand. After arguments from two sides, the court accepted NAB’s request and granted 14-day physical remand of the accused.