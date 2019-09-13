Share:

Rawalpindi - An additional session judge on Thursday extended till September 18 the pre-arrest bails of the 3 suspects allegedly involved in murder of a businessman Mobin Khan Shinwari.

ASJ Tahir Aslam granted extension in the pre-arrest bails of 3 suspects including Amjad Khan, Imran Khan and Amir Khan, who had appeared before the court after Nazo Shinwari, daughter of the deceased accused them of killing her parents over property dispute. According to details, the 3 accused had filed applications seeking pre-arrest bails. The court accepted the bail applications and fixed September 18 for hearing.

However, the two other accused have not appeared before the court so far for obtaining pre-arrest bails in the murder case.

On 28/3/2019, a woman Sumaira Safdar lodged a complaint with PS Civil Line that she and her husband Mobin Khan were in TV lounge when somebody rang up the door bell. She added that her husband went out to see who was at the gate. She told the police that she followed her husband and found him talking to someone in Pashto and in the meanwhile heard noise of gunshots. “As I reached at the main gate, I saw Mubin Khan lying in pool of blood near an electricity poll. The assailants shot injured Mobin Khan who was shifted to hospital by locals where he died,” the applicant said.

Sumaira Safdar said that she could not see faces of the attackers who managed to flee on motorcycle. She told police that her husband was killed over property dispute. Police registered a case and began investigation. A few weeks ago, Sumaira Safdar was also shot dead in Peshawar by unknown killers.

The murder cases of Mobin Khan and Sumaira Safdar came into light after Nazo Shinwari, daughter of the deceased couple, wrote a letter to Federal Minister for Human Rights Sherin Mazari and shared it on social media. Nazo sought government’s protection as her stepbrothers and other relatives continued to hound her and her brother over a property dispute.

Talking to The Nation, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Yasir Abbas confirmed that a court of law fixed September 18 for hearing the murder case of Mobin Khan. He said that three out of five accused approached court seeking pre-arrest bails. He added that the accused had earlier obtained transit bails from Peshawar High Court which ordered them to appear before the court in Rawalpindi for trial. He said that the accused will appear before investigators for recording their statements after getting pre-arrest bails on September 18.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, in a statement, said that the police investigators were probing the murder case on merit and had also obtained arrest warrants of the accused from courts. He said that all resources were being utilised to trace out the accused involved in the case. “I have ordered investigation officers of special team to get cancelled bails of accused on September 18 and to arrest them from court premises,” he said. The CPO pledged to provide justice to Nazo Shinwari at any cost.