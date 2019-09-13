Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana directed the police to provide foolproof security to the mourners of main procession of 13th Muharram to be taken out in Taxila today (Friday).

The CPO issued these directions in a meeting held at AC Office in Taxila here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali, SDPO, SHOs; officials of district government and members of peace committees.

Addressing the meeting, CPO Faisal Rana said that a major procession would be carried out at Dheri Shahan and police should beef up security to shield the participants of the procession. He said that the SP, SDPOs and SHOs should inspect the route of the procession besides enhancing the patrolling in the area to keep a vigil on suspects.

“A separate comprehensive security plan has been devised according to which 290 police personnel including 1 SSP, 1 SP, 1 DSP, 4 Inspectors SHOs, 98 sub inspectors will perform security duties while sections of Elite Police Force and reserve police will also remain in stand to position,” said SP Syed Ali while briefing the CPO. He said police would cordon the procession from all sides and markets on the route of procession would also remain closed.

The residents of the area have been apprised not to accommodate any stranger at their places, he said adding that only one entry and exit passage would be used and participants would be allowed to enter the procession after passing through walk through gate and brief physical search while ladies police have also been deployed for the physical checking of the ladies entering the procession. A comprehensive searching of the route would be conducted and police will cordon the route prior to the start of procession, SP added.

The CPO expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements and said that security would be provided to the procession in Taxila with the same spirit as was provided in Rawalpindi. Scheduled timings and route of the procession must be observed, the CPO added. Each point of the SOPs issued by the Home department regarding proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers will be implemented in letter and spirit, he said.