Share:

BADIN - Following the stern directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Sindh High Court, it is necessary to provide complete quality health services and facilities to common people of district and Indus Hospital authorities must avoid referring poor patients to other hospitals without any technical grounds.

These views were expressed by Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal, Deputy Commissioner, District Badin on Thursday while chairing an official meeting of ‘District Health Committee’ at Committee Hall, DC office Badin.

The meeting was attracted by Dr Liaquat Qambrani, District Health Officer, Badin, Dr Sheer Mohammad Nohrio, Civil Surgeon, Civil Hospital, Badin, Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro, PPHI, Dr Kosur Mandhro, IHS, Badin, Jahan Zeb Khan, Indus Hospital Badin, Advocate Fayaz Abro, District Association Badin, Assistant Commissioners of five Talukas and others.

Chairing the meeting, Dr Siyal directed to Administrator of Indus Hospital Badin to take all possible steps for providing quality health services and facilities to poor patients of district Badin adding he deplored that there is a big hospital equipped with all modern health facilities consisting on three hundreds beds managed by Indus Organization but unfortunately no adequate health facilities and quality services to poor patients observed in previous.

He said that mostly patients were being referred to different other hospitals despite of the huge funds reserved as he received the dozens of complaints.

He directed the Indus authorities to report his office and district health office as well with specific reasons that why he or she (patient) was referred to other hospitals adding that those patients whose would be referred if necessary Indus authorities should provide free ambulance service as people of Badin are poor and has no sufficient income resources.

He also took the notice of ill attitude of the security personnel with patients and their attendants and directed Indus to avoid practicing such attitude in future as being professional.

He said that Indus authorities must arrange the series of training for its staff including security personnel regarding the professional behaviour and attitude.

The DC also directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Badin to hold frequent meetings with Indus authorities regarding provision of quality health services to patients and ensure such real practice in hospital.

At the conclusion, Dr Siyal also emphasised the assistant commissioners to plan their visits of all taluka hospitals and health centres respectively and make reviews of the arrangements of cleanness placed at hospitals level.