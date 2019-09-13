Share:

RAWALPINDI - Dengue larvae were detected from various union councils of the district during indoor and outdoor surveillance. Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan said on Thursday that during indoor and outdoor surveillance from September 4 to 10 in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Cantonment and Potohar Town areas, 74,645 houses were checked and larvae were found at 3,507 houses while during outdoor surveillance, 45,910 spots were checked and larvae were found at 217 points. He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water. He said to check occurrence of dengue larvae surveillance is underway while 134 dengue patients with positive results were admitted in the allied hospitals. Currently, he said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to control the outbreak of the infection.