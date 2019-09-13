Share:

Chief Spokesperson to the Chief Minister of the Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday resigned from his position with immediate effect as the provincial government reshuffled some ministerial portfolios.

The spokesperson to the chief minister resigned via a handwritten note addressed to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. Gill did not cite any reason behind his abrupt decision.

In another major development, Buzdar fired Special Adviser Awm Chaudhry and appointed Asim Mehmood in his place.

Later, the chief minister departed for Saudi Arabia on a state visit.

Earlier this month, Dr Shahbaz Gill had come under fire for comments that labelled lady constable Faiza Nawaz as "emotional" and touted "misinformation" and "provocation" pertaining to a case involving Nawaz.