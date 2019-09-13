Share:

LAHORE - Family members met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, Meharun Nisa and her husband reached Kot Lakhpat Jail at noon and remained with ex-PM for about two hours.

PML-N workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail hours before arrival of Shehbaz Sharif for expressing solidarity. They showered rose petals on his vehicle and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against the present regime.

Family members and PML-N supreme leader had had lunch together. Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, examined the incarcerated party leaders.

Shehbaz discussed prevailing political situation and address of President Dr Arif Alvi to joint session of the parliament with his elder brother.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million in Al-Azizia reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. However, he was acquitted in Flagship Investments reference. He was released from jail on March 27 on medical grounds after the apex court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail for six weeks. On May 8, Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail in a big rally of party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail. The accountability watchdog sprang into action on the directives of Supreme Court that disqualified Nawaz as PM two years ago. The PML-L supporters claim the Sharif family never misused the power the public mandated them.

The Supreme Court in April declared there was ‘insufficient evidence’ to oust Nawaz over the graft allegations engulfing his family, and ordered an investigation team to probe the matter. The team of civilian and military investigators found there was a ‘significant disparity’ between the Sharif family’s income and lifestyle in its report, which was released to the public and submitted to the court earlier this month.

The findings sparked an uproar, including the claim that documents regarding Maryam Nawaz and her link to some of the family’s London properties were ‘falsified’ - dated 2006, but typed in Microsoft’s Calibri font, which was not released for commercial use until 2007. The Sharifs and their allies have consistently and noisily rejected the claims against them, with his ruling PML-N party this month dismissing the investigation team’s report as ‘trash’.