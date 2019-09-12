Share:

PESHAWAR - FF Steel and TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have entered into a MoU for developing linkages in synchronizing technical education and vocational training with industrial requirements under the umbrella of FF Steel CSR activities. Through this MoU, technical and practical skills related to steel manufacturing industry will be nurtured and candidates enrolled with TEVTA KP will be given employment opportunities. Chairman FF Steel Senator Nauman Wazir, CEO FF Steel Zarak Khan, provincial Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Managing Director TEVTA KP Sajjad Ali Shah, Chief Human Resource Officer Khurram Shehzad and other officials from both the organizations were present on the occasion.