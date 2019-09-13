Share:

MIRPUR - The deteriorating human rights situation in the bleeding Indian-Held Kashmir was condemned in the Geneva Press Club where more than 60 participants of Kashmir and Pakistan-origin seasoned brains from various segments of life attended a seminar on Kashmir.

The seminar was titled “Kashmir under Siege” organized by Kashmiri delegation participating 42nd Human Rights session in Geneva, Switzerland, says an official message. Elaborating the worsening situation of human rights in Kashmir, Altaf Hussain Wani Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said that world has to pay attention to the impending humanitarian crisis in the besieged valley of Kashmir.

“Due to prolonged curfew, there is shortage of food items, medicines and baby food and urged the humanitarian organizations to intervene to support people of Kashmir”, he underlined. Scores of British Kashmiri and Pakistanis on this occasion expressed their commitment, solidarity and sympathies with curfew-clamped people

of Indian occupied Kashmir, the message said..

Mushtaq Ahmed, a British Kashmiri, stressed to take immediate actions and requested people to boycott Indian goods to register their protest. Master Karan Singh, British Kashmiri Sikh community leader, shared the grief of Kashmiris and stated that he believes that his homeland will see the freedom from occupation soon. He lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening up of Katarpur corridor for pilgrims and criticized on the lack of interest from government of India to him shows the lack of interest of India.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Executive Director KIIR, speaking on this occasion, stressed the need of enhanced role of Diaspora and shared that the the issue of human rights violation will be raised with full voice in 42nd session of Human Rights Council.

UK-based AJK-origin Chairman of Jammu Kashmir self-determination movement international while appreciating the organizers shared that his organization will keep lobbying for the people of Kashmir in Europe and other countries for their just right.

Rana Bashrat Human Rights activist from United Kingdom thanked all the participants and urged them to take leading role in raising voices of people of Kashmir at this critical juncture.

Syed Pervaiz Shah leader All Parties Hurriet Conference (APHC) criticized India and its occupational agenda that he stated can never suppress the voices of resilient Kashmiris, the message concluded.

Likewise, a largely-attended day-long Kashmir Conference hosted by All Kashmir Forum at NaraKot (Tanilan) town of Bagh district in AJK expressed grave concern over continual deteriorating human rights situation in the totally-locked down bleeding Indian-occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The conference titled “Current Human Rights Violations in Ensanguined Paradise Jammu Kashmir, We & Responsibilities of International Community” held late Wednesday called upon the comity of nations, United Nations and the world human rights organizations, claiming to be the champions of the custodian of human rights the world-over, to move ahead to perform their due global responsibilities to save the humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime and over a million of its occupational military and para military forces in the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir state, which has been turned into world’s largest prison and the unlawful garrison of occupying Indian army since past 38 days ever since the stabbing into disputed Jammu & Kashmir through revocation of its special status from August 5, it added.

The conference further called upon whole world to raise voice on behalf of half widows, victims of rape, families of those who have disappeared, the families of the victims of these killings, unmarked graves in the bleeding valley of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Besides hundreds of the students, teachers and male & female members of civil society, the conference was attended and addressed among others by Brig(R) Prof.Dr.Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Abdul Basit Khan, M. Sadam Inqalabi, Umer Ateeq Yousafzai, Faisal Abbasi, Sardar Saeed Abbasi, WajidAbbasi, Abdul Quddos Khan, IfrazAbbasi and many other prominent human rights activists.

Addressing the conference, renowned scholar, policy maker and mentor of All Kashmir Forum, Brig. (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan said “the Humanity is bleeding in Kashmir, people are distressed, life is extremely difficult with each passing day”.

He continued “assassination of innocent Kashmiris, mass custodial killings, rape and grievous injuries are daily occurrences. Overt the time we have sacrificed our three generations of under a reign of unchecked terror. Sadly the world conscience has not spoken up enough to end this impunity.

Bloodshed campaign launched by Modi Govt. was a violation of Geneva Convention and humanitarian laws, Dr. Khan added. He called upon youth to utilize relevant sources to let the world know about continuous curfew from Aug. 05, 2019 to date, brutal acts of Indian government across the heaven like soil. He called for formation of an international human rights commission to investigate genocide& other human rights violations and implemented draconian laws. Prof.Khan paid rich tribute to All Kashmir Forum on organizing such a productive conference continuously.