ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs800 and was traded at Rs88,200 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,400, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs686 and was traded at Rs75,617 against Rs4,931 of last day. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1090 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs934.50. In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $21 and was traded at $1513 as compared to the last closing at $1492.