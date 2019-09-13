Share:

LAHORE - Haier Home appliances always stay on the forefront for providing upgraded and smart product solution to its consumers in Pakistan. Success of Haier commitment to its customers, quality and services are always guaranteed. On September the 3rd, Haier has finally localized its 580mm of top load fully automatic washing machine under the umbrella of ‘ONE TOUCH SOLUTION’ which is sufficient for a washing load for a family of 6 to 10 members and comes in 4 different panels having unique features. Haier thank its customers for their trust in the brand and is consistently moving forward to cross 4 million users in Pakistan soon.