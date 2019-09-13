Share:

LAHORE - President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Thursday said that he was feeling much better now with the grace of God Almighty.

“I am much better now and grateful to those who prayed for my health,” Shujat told MNAs Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Shafay Hussain who called on him at a rehabilitation centre in Germany on Thursday.

In a statement issued in Lahore, the PML-Q president further told them that he was heartily grateful to all his workers, colleagues, friends, well-wishers and political leaders who prayed for his health.