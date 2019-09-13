Share:

KARACHI - The 4th annual Pakistan Investment Conference wrapped up after wide-ranging discussions on enhancement of bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and the United States alongside exploration of foreign investment avenues. Hosted by JS Global- a subsidiary of JS Bank, the conference aimed to connect Pakistani corporates with their US counterparts and build communication channels for growth and technology transfers. During the visit, the delegation met with representatives of the US State Department, Chamber of Commerce, USAID, US-Pak Business Council and global fund managers. The delegation was led by Imran Ismail - Governor Sindh and included Ali Jehangir Siddiqui - Ambassador for Foreign Investment, Kamran Nasir - CEO JSGL, Basir Shamsie, President & CEO JS Bank, Khalid Mansoor- CEO HUBCO, Ehsan Malik – CEO Pakistan Business Council, alongside other CEO’s and CFO’s from leading Pakistani corporations.