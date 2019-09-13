Share:

KARACHI - There is dire need for taking concrete steps to resolve longstanding civic problems of Karachi and constitution of 12-member committee comprising of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members by federal government was simply eyewash.

This was stated by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. He said even after this committee, responsibility of Sindh government would stand intact for resolution of Karachi civic problems as local government department was under its control. He demanded of federal government to immediate release Rs 162 billion development funds for Karachi.

“The matter is not of Article 149 but in fact provision of resources, right and funds”, he remarked.

The project of Bus Rapid Transport System Green Line was still in jeopardy. Sindh ruling and other parties should shun game of blaming to each other, he advised.

It is sheer responsibility of Pakistan People’s Party, PTI and MQM, those have mandate of Karachi people to deliver instead engage them in point scoring game. Citizens of Karachi have been braving heaps of filth, flowing sewage, dilapidated road infrastructure, transport, drinking water and power issues since long, Hafiz Naeem lamented. He said that MQM during its 30-year civic control over city failed to deliver any good for citizens of Karachi. There seemed no one in helm of Sindh and federal government affairs was serious for Karachi and busy in pulling legs of each other.