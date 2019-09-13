Share:

LAHORE - The federal government is hatching conspiracy for creating a forward bloc in PPP and toppling Sindh government, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday.

He was addressing a press conference at PPP Punjab secretariat in Model Town. He PPP Punjab Secretary General Ch Manzoor Ahmed and Aslam Gill, Kaira said the judiciary would have to come forward for playing due role for supremacy of the constitution and rule of law. Quoting statement of federal law minister Farogh Nasim regarding imposition of article 149 in Karachi, he said that the present regime desired anarchy and unrest in the port city.

“Federal government can advise province on law and order or economic issues. But it wanted to create unrest. We are expressing concerns from the day one. It is a fascist regime that wanted to rule the country by creating an atmosphere of fear. The government is utilizing funds through Governor. Such acts in the past had caused damage. We have requested the federal government to give respect to the parliamentary system”, Kaira said. He accused the government of victimizing the opposition in the name of accountability.

“The accountability should be across the board and transparent”, he said, adding, it should not be limited to the opposition only. He said that hearing of cases against former president asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur in Punjab could lead to constitutional crises. He said that the Sindh Chief Minister had already wrote a letter to the Punjab government for honouring production orders for Faryal Talpur.

Meanwhile, PPP Punjab has approached Punjab Chief Minister with the request to intervene on the important issue of not honouring production orders for Faryal Talpur and denial of healthcare facilities to Asif Ali Zardari presently detained at Adyala Jail Rawalpindi. In a letter sent to the CM with copies to Home Secretary and IG Prisons, the PPP said that not honouring production orders was an unprecedented incident in the history of the country. Similarly, the government was not giving Asif Zardari access to treatment facilities. The PPP demanded shifting of Asif Zardari to hospital for thorough check up and proiper treatment.