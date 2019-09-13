Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Kate Hudson isn’t planning to marry Danny Fujikawa ‘’anytime soon’’.

The ‘Fool’s Gold’ actress - who was previously wed to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Bellamy - recently admitted she and her partner have been discussing the prospect of tying the knot, but she has admitted she’s not in any rush to walk down the aisle.

The 40-year-old star - who has known Danny for more than a decade, but started dating him in 2017 -told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’Oh god! I’m not thinking about that.

‘’Yeah, especially after one wedding, you’re like, ‘Whew!’ It’s a lot of work but yeah, not anytime soon but I love the man!’’ The couple welcomed their first child together, Rani, 11 months ago, and the ‘Almost Famous’ star admitted recently that she and Danny think the ‘’symbolism and commitment’’ of marriage would mean a lot to their family.