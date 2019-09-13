Share:

LAHORE - The KEMU on Thursday hosted a training course in ophthalmology.

The course attracted more than 30 postgraduate doctors from Ireland, Karachi, Peshawar Rawalpindi and Lahore. Professors from KEMU, AIMC, AMC/PGMI and FJMU trained the participants on knowledge, skills and attitude to get through the higher postgraduate examinations.

The chief guest, former health minister Prof Jawad Sajid Khan, in his address motivated the KEMU to develop a culture of research in the medical profession by providing support and incentives to doctors.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal praised Prof Zahid Kamal Siddiqui for organising such academic activities on a regular basis. He reiterated that universities are not only seats of learning, but also centres of knowledge. He wished the candidates good luck for upcoming examinations and advised them to be empathetic towards the deserving patients. At the end, certificates were distributed to the participants.