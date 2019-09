Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) has awarded 17 PhD and 49 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, awarded these degrees, said a statement on Thursday. According to the KU Registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Binte Zehra and Rehman Imad (Molecular Medicine), Nazish Fatima Bungash (Urdu), Syed Muhammad Haroon Rashid (Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics), Iram Tahir (Public Administration), Ghazala Raza Naqvi

(Pharmaceutics), Dr Mubeena Shahid Qureshi [MBBS] (Microbiology), M. Mashhood Ahmed (Commerce), Khurram Iftikhar (Applied Economics Research Centre), Amrina Habib and Syeda Sadia Bukhari (Botany), Huma Jamshed (Computer Science), Musarrat-ul-Ain (Zoology), Farhat Niazi (Geography), Leezna (Physics), Syed Shabibul Hasnain Kazmi (Pakistan Studies) and Nazia Irshad (Mathematics).

He mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Farhat Perveen (Biotechnology-KIBGE), Erum Hasan, Tahira Yasmeen and Amber Bano (Chemistry), Bushra Khatoon, M. Aamer, Asia, Lubna Atta, Tooba Jabri and Sidra Safdar Durrani (Chemistry-HEJ), Asma Hanif, Nadia Noor.

Hassan and Yusra Anwer (Microbiology), Hadia Khalil (Mass Communication), Kiran Maryam, Hina Hazrat, Fakiha Subzwari and Zaib un Nisa (Molecular Medicine), M. Fakhre Alam Siddiqui (Karachi University Business School), Rabia Ijaz (Clinical Psychology), Nargis (Economics), Shaista Jabeen (Botany), Zainab Abbasi and Syeda Yusra Gilani and Mir M. Uzairullah (Pharmacology), Tuba Sharf Batool, Aasma and Sarah Ali (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Dr Kheemchand, Dr Hadia Nazar and Dr Sarah Lawrence (Pathology-BMSI), Dr Sabeen Hashmat Qazi, Dr Sadia Rehman and Dr Anila Bibi (Biochemistry-BMSI), Dr Sassi Kanwal, Dr Winay Kumar, Dr Huma

Salahuddin, Dr Hina Wasi and Dr Naseema Ahmed Jan (Physiology-BMSI), Dr Suhrab Khan and Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed (Microbiology-BMSI), Dr Fatima Rehman and Dr Syed Alamdar Raza (Anatomy-BMSI), Dr Javeria (Pharmacology-BMSI), Khalid Khan and Syed Afaque Hussain and Farina Idris (Applied Economics Research Centre) and Hafiza Sarah Tasneem (Biochemistry).