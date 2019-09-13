Share:

SIALKOT - Eighteen accused, armed with pistols, wooden sticks and iron rods, beat up badly a local police party in village Ram Raaiyaan, Daska tehsil. The police had reached there to halt them from illegally occupying the piece of land of a women in the village.

According to the FIR, a police team led by sub inspector Dilawar Hussain reached on a phone call made on Rescue 15 by a local woman Shazia Shahid that some armed accused were illegally occupying her land in the village. On seeing the police, accused including Abdul Ghafar, Aas Muhammad, Kashif and Zafar Iqbal, armed with pistols , wooden sticks and iron rods, became infuriated. They attacked on police. They made the policemen hostage there. They also tore the official uniform of two policemen constables Javaid Majeed and Nadeem Ashiq besides beating them badly. Later, the accused fled away. Daska Saddar police have registered a case (No.371/2019) against the accused on the report of sub inspector Dilawar Hussain under sections 148,149, 186, 353 and 506-II PPC. Police also claimed to arrest four nominated accused Abdul Ghafar, Aas Muhammad, Kashif and Zafar Iqbal. Police have sent the accused behind the bars. Furthe rinvestigations were underway, in this regard.