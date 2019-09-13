Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, on Friday allowed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur to attend Sindh Assembly session.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf heard the case pertaining to implementation on Faryal Talpur’s production orders. The court also directed to put the production orders into effect of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

It is worth mentioning here that Faryal Talpur and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in mega money laundering case.

A trial against 30 PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari is ongoing by the anti-corruption watchdog.