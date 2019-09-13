Share:

Major reshuffling took place in the Punjab bureaucracy as the rule of reshuffling prevails in the province.

The province is undergoing a series of changes. Punjab Secretary Industries and Trade Tahir Khursheed has been replaced and posted as Secretary Communications.

Punjab Communication and Works Department Secretary Shehryar Sultan was made OSD owing to his poor performance while Zafar Iqbal has been posted as Secretary Industries while Secretary School Education Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood has been given the additional charge of Forest Secretary.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar was transferred to Rawalpindi with new responsibilities while DC Rawalpindi Mohammad Randhawa has been made OSD.