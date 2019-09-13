Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents over property dispute in Shahdara police precincts on early Thursday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Javed, a resident of Shahdara Town. According to police, Liaqat Suniara along with his accomplices intercepted Javed in the main bazaar and opened fire at him after a brief altercation. Javed sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The police registered a murder case against Liaqat and his accomplices and launched investigation with no arrest made so far.