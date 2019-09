Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated water filtration plant on Mohni Road on Thursday. Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi and local people were also present. Sillani Trust provided financial support for the installation of filtration plant.

Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated Commissioner Lahore and Sillani Trust for resolving the longstanding issue of availability of potable water in the locality.