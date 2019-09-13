Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old man was shot dead over monetary dispute in the Gujjurpura police limits on Thursday. Police sources said that Omar and Zulfikar clashed over some financial dispute on a busy road in Karol Ghati. Later, Omar took out a gun and opened fire at Zulfikar. As a result, Zulfikar received bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died. The alleged killer managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the killing.