ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the federal government had no plans to impose ‘governor rule’ or ‘emergency’ in Sindh.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, she said the statement of Law Minister Farogh Naseem had been twisted and was reported out of context.

Regretting that some elements had been misusing the resources of Karachi, the commercial hub of the country, for their personal gains, Firdous said the city had been turned into a heap of garbage during the past 11 years.

She said the people of Sindh in general and Karachiites, in particular, were paying the price of bad performance of the Sindh government. Special assistant to the PM pointed out that MNAs and MPAs of PTI and other opposition parties from Sindh could not resolve problems of people of their constituencies due to non-cooperative attitude on the part of the provincial government.

She asked the Sindh government to adopt the path of cooperation instead of confrontation, and chalk out a strategy in consultation with the federal government for the welfare of people. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan would address a rally in Muzaffarabad on Friday to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiris.

Firdous said the joint statement by the Human Rights Council was a proof of Pakistan’s successful efforts on Kashmir issue.

She called upon the nation to show unity on the Kashmir issue in order to give a message of solidarity to the Kashmiris. Regretting that some elements were trying to divide the nation on this issue, she urged the opposition to refrain from issuing irresponsible statements. She congratulated the people on the completion of one year of the new government in office. She said the parliament was now functional and playing its role effectively.

She said the president’s address to the joint session of parliament had come at a time when the Kashmir issue needed to be highlighted at international forums more effectively.